WWE star Jade Cargill continues to train at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. in anticipation of her upcoming WWE return. She has been working throughout the week, with today marking her final day of training before resuming sessions next week.

Corey Graves made a surprise appearance at the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil show this week and is now no longer part of the WWE SmackDown commentary team. Graves will return to WWE NXT next week on The CW Network alongside Vic Joseph and Booker T. The new WWE SmackDown commentary team will simply be the old WWE Raw duo of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett.

Despite her apparent face turn last week, where she won the WWE Women’s Championship to an overwhelmingly positive crowd reaction after finally cashing in her Money In The Bank briefcase, Tiffany Stratton is still listed as a heel on WWE’s internal roster. Whether they intend to keep her a heel going forward remains to be seen.

