On the March 21st episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton appeared in a split-screen interview, during which Charlotte frequently spoke over Tiffany.

In a recent appearance on the “Gorilla Position” podcast — recorded before things turned more personal between the two on TV — Tiffany was asked about the dynamic of that segment. She said,

“Of course I heard all the chatter. Twitter made sure I couldn’t ignore it. Congrats to Charlotte, a fifteen-year veteran, for burying a rookie in a promo. I hope she enjoyed all the TV time she clearly needs more than I do. As for WrestleMania, my focus is on beating her. And if she does win? That’s fine. I’ve got at least ten more WrestleManias ahead of me.”

When asked whether she thought Charlotte was testing her, Tiffany responded, “I don’t know if I’d call it a test. It felt more like she kept interrupting me and wouldn’t let me get a word in. I wouldn’t say it was a test — more like a big, mean veteran throwing her weight around.”

Two weeks later on SmackDown, the tension escalated. Tiffany fired a personal shot at Charlotte, referencing her three divorces, while Charlotte hit back by claiming that Tiffany’s real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, had been sliding into her DMs.

The same day Roman Reigns’ support for Donald Trump was made public, Trump was honored with the Ula Fala — a traditional symbol of leadership and respect.

Steven Cheung, Assistant to the President and White House Director of Communications, shared a photo of Trump receiving the Ula Fala, referring to him as his “Tribal Chief.”

Trump, who didn’t appear to know what he was receiving, was told that the Ula Fala means “royalty” in Samoan culture. Trump responded with, “So does that make me royalty?!”

Randy Orton is currently left without an opponent for WrestleMania 41 following the announcement that Kevin Owens, his originally scheduled opponent, will be sidelined due to a neck injury requiring surgery.

During a Fanatics Live Signing, Big E and Tyler Breeze speculated on who might step up to face “The Viper.”

When Big E’s name came up, he quickly shut down the idea, saying, “Look, I’m not cleared.”

Breeze jokingly replied, “That’s not what I heard.”

“You don’t know,” Big E shot back.

Breeze teased that he heard Big E was gearing up for a major return, prompting Big E to ask if Breeze heard that from himself.

Big E has been out of action since March 2022 after suffering a broken neck during a match, landing awkwardly on a suplex delivered by Ridge Holland.