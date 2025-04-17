Fanatics issued the following press release:

On Thursday in Las Vegas, official sports partner of Make-A-Wish, Fanatics, teamed up with the wish-granting organization and WWE to enhance once-in-a-lifetime experiences for 25 kids having their wishes granted to attend WrestleMania 41.

Fanatics kicked off the WrestleMania wish experience at WWE World, the official five-day WrestleMania fan festival operated by Fanatics Events. The highlight for the kids was performing their Superstar Entrances—a dream come true for every wrestling fan. In partnership with WWE, Superstars Tiffany Stratton (WWE Women’s Champion) and Braun Strowman made a surprise appearance to cheer on the kids as they made their grand entrances. WWE ring announcer Mark Nash announced each kid before their entrance which featured custom music and graphics. At the end of each wish kid’s Superstar Entrance, Strowman and Stratton presented them a customized title belt and took photos together to commemorate the incredible surprise and experience. Each wish kid also received $250 to spend during a private shopping experience at the WWE World Superstore.

Fanatics is the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish and amplifies all sports-related wishes for the organization (more than 600 wishes have been elevated since the partnership began in 2023).

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for kids, helping them build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. The experience can be a game-changer that brings joy and a sense of normalcy back into a family’s life and that’s exactly what Make-A-Wish, Fanatics, and WWE intend to do during WrestleMania weekend.