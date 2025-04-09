Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair turned a lot of heads with their intense promo battle on the April 4, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown.

For the first time since the much-talked-about segment, which saw both go off-script multiple times before things were all said-and-done, Tiffany Stratton has broken her silence.

The WWE Women’s Champion appeared on The Babyfaces Podcast this week to promote her title defense against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, and during the interview, she spoke about the memorable 4/4 TV segment.

“Being so new into this business and being so new as champion, I don’t think she really expected me to stand up to her and I don’t think she expected me to, almost clap back,” Stratton said of her off-the-cuff exchanges with Flair on SmackDown last Friday night. “All I have to say is, it’s live TV, stakes are high.”

Stratton continued, “We’re going into WrestleMania. I have the title, I want to keep the title. I’m going to pull out every stop that I can and people want to see our match. I think we did a very good job or getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story. Now, I’m ready to put on the best women’s match ever and ready to go to war.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)