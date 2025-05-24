WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton kicked off this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown with a bold message – whoever wins the upcoming Women’s Money in the Bank better think twice before cashing in on her.

Alexa Bliss, who has already qualified for the ladder match, interrupted to reintroduce herself to the crowd and run through her impressive accomplishments. She warned Stratton that her rapid rise could be matched by an even faster downfall.

Charlotte Flair soon joined the confrontation, declaring her intent to win the briefcase and cash in on Stratton, claiming, “What I want, I take.”

Stratton fired back, accusing Flair of hypocrisy for previously criticizing her title win via cash-in. She wrapped up the segment by dismissing both women as “a little too vintage,” calling them the standard of the past — while she is the upgrade.

Candice LeRae has reunited with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Tommaso Ciampa faced Chris Sabin in singles action. Late in the match, Ciampa feigned a knee injury to distract the referee. While the official was preoccupied, LeRae took advantage from the apron, yanking Sabin’s hair and snapping his throat against the top rope. Ciampa capitalized with a running knee strike to secure the victory.

After the match, LeRae celebrated alongside her husband Gargano and Ciampa.

This marks a shift for LeRae, who was most recently seen aligned with Nia Jax on SmackDown.

WWE has officially announced that Legado Del Fantasma — Santos Escobar, Berto, and Angel — will face off against Psycho Clown, Pagano, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. at WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide on June 7th.

During a segment that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Escobar rallied his teammates, telling Berto and Angel that this is their moment to unite and prove they are the best. He emphasized the significance of standing tall and victorious in front of their people. While Angel was quick to support the mission, Berto appeared hesitant, not fully convinced of the plan.

It was announced that this particular match will air for free on YouTube.