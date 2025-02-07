– During an interview with Ring The Belle this week, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton responded to Mandy Rose claiming she stole her catchphrase when she uttered the widely used phrase, “Put some respect on my name” during a recent WWE SmackDown promo. “Honestly I think it’s a little sad that she felt the need to go on her podcast and say something like that,” Stratton said of Rose’s comments. “I wish her the best.”

– While speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports for an interview this week, fast-rising WWE newcomer Penta spoke about the success of his merchandise thus far since joining the company. “It’s very surprising for me,” he said. “Last night someone called me to tell me how many of my masks WWE sold. I said, ‘Wow! Really? This number?!” Penta continued, “I remember 20 years ago when I started this dream. The most important thing was I never doubted my talent, passion or anything. Now I’m living the dream.”

– Speaking of Penta, the new masked sensation in WWE is scheduled for a Meet & Greet in Nashville, TN. on Monday, February 10. WWE posted the following on X today to promote the upcoming promotional appearance.