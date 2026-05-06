Tiffany Stratton marked a major personal and professional milestone with a high-profile birthday celebration last week.

The WWE Superstar turned 27 on May 1, 2026, and commemorated the occasion with a yacht party in Miami, Florida, surrounded by a mix of current and former colleagues from the company.

Among those in attendance was Scarlett Bordeaux, who was released by WWE in 2025.

Bordeaux later shared a series of photos from the event on her Instagram, including one that showed her kissing Stratton on the cheek.

“A champion’s birthday done right,” she wrote.

It was a party with plenty of star power.

Nia Jax was also present, along with Stratton’s boyfriend, Shady Elnhas, as the group celebrated out on the water.

The timing of the celebration added another layer to the festivities, as it doubled as a championship party for Stratton.

Just days earlier, she captured the Women’s United States Championship by defeating Giulia on the April 24, 2026 episode of SmackDown.

Birthday and title win? Not a bad week.