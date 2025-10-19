WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton has been under the weather in recent weeks.

Stratton revealed in a new Instagram Story on October 18 that she’s been battling an illness that kept her out of the gym for two weeks.

The WWE Women’s Champion shared photos of herself training again, noting that she was finally feeling well enough to resume workouts after being “so sick” she couldn’t train during that stretch.

“Haven’t been able to workout in two weeks because I’ve been ill,” she wrote via Instagram. “But we back with a nasty leg day!”

Despite the setback, Stratton still competed during WWE’s ‘Down Under’ tour earlier this month. She teamed with Stephanie Vaquer in a tag team match against Giulia and Kiana James before later losing to Vaquer for the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

There is no word on whether the illness affected Stratton’s in-ring performances, but it appears she’s now back on the mend and ready to return to full training.

