Tiffany Stratton has shared a story about a bad travel experience.

During an Instagram Live session on “WWE – Die Woche,” Stratton revealed that she was detained at London’s Heathrow airport for having Mace, which almost caused her to miss her flight with WWE, leaving everyone waiting for her.

The WWE Women’s Champion said, “I think I was in the UK. I think it was London Heathrow airport. So, I hope this doesn’t get me in trouble or anything but, I had Mace on me and… Mace is considered a firearm in the U.K. and I don’t know how but someone told me you can’t even travel with Mace in America but I was traveling with it like everywhere I went so, I got through TSA fine with my Mace in America. However, I went to London Heathrow and they found the Mace and basically they… I think they kind of detained me and they put me in a little corner and then a police officer had to come, it took like a whole hour. They asked me all these questions and eventually, they let me go, but I almost missed my flight. Everybody was waiting for me, with WWE, and it was kind of just such a mess and I was so scared that I was gonna get arrested and had to have stayed in the U.K. or something like that but, it all worked out, it was fine. They understand that, you know, Mace is considered a firearm in the U.K. but, not in America so, that is my craziest travel story… It was so intense though. It was so intense. It was like, ‘Nope, you gotta go over here. Don’t talk to anybody.’ It was very intense and crazy.”

Drew McIntyre is stirring the pot ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025 with a bit of social media trolling aimed at his upcoming opponents, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.

The former WWE Champion shared a photoshopped image of Orton and the country rap star in a warm embrace, parodying the now-viral photo of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot, who were caught together on the jumbotron at a recent Coldplay concert. The two executives awkwardly pulled away from each other when they realized they were on camera, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to joke, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.” The moment sparked widespread speculation about a real-life affair, as both are reportedly married.

McIntyre used the meme format to poke fun at Orton and Jelly Roll — who, coincidentally, are also both married — implying a similar closeness between the two. To add fuel to the fire, Randy Orton fired back on social media with a meme of his own, featuring the altered image of him and Jelly Roll belting out “Lovefool” by The Cardigans.

McIntyre and Logan Paul are set to face Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team showdown at WWE SummerSlam 2025, taking place August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.

In a TikTok video shared by Angeel Thirwall, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair reflected on the overwhelming crowd reaction she received during her recent tag team match at WWE Evolution 2025. Competing at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Flair teamed up with Alexa Bliss in a Women’s Tag Team Championship match. While standing on the apron, Flair was met with loud cheers from the crowd, and the ovation reached a fever pitch when she was finally tagged into the match.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On being blown away by the reaction at WWE Evolution: “I was blown away. Literally, when they started chanting, ‘We want Charlotte, ’ I did a [looks around]…, ‘Y’all chanting for me?’ I was like, ‘Don’t tear up on the apron, you have to run a comeback.’ They made my night, they made my year. They made me feel heard and seen. It’s just been a hard year and my comeback didn’t come back the way I thought it would. Especially, all I thought about the whole time I was gone, was returning.”

On how much the reaction meant to her: “So to hear that ovation and feel the passion for me, meant everything to me. I just think people forget the Queen is human, and the Queen has good days, bad days, and under all that armor, glitter, shine, and sparkle, there’s still this little girl that can’t believe she made it. That still works hard, that still wants to achieve goals and dreams. It was just…I felt special. They really made me feel special that night as a performer.”

(h/t – Fightful)