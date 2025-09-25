The subject of WWE holding their biggest annual spectacle, WrestleMania, in Saudi Arabia in 2027, is quite the polarizing one in the pro wrestling community.

While many look at it from a negative point-of-view, there are those who are actually excited about the news.

Among them is WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

The women’s wrestling star explained during an interview with Going Ringside why she is excited to bring “Tiffy-Time” to Riyadh in 2027 for WrestleMania 43.

“I’m excited,” Stratton responded when asked about the WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia announcement. “The last time we were there, we went on this safari adventure. I hope we get t do that again because it was super fun.”

Stratton continued, “Bianca [Belair] mentioned that women are making history over there and I can’t wait to be part of that myself. I’m super excited and I can’t wait.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)