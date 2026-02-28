Tiffany Stratton is not second guessing her decision to go public with Shady Elnahas. In fact, she says there was never any hesitation to begin with.

After making their relationship Instagram official on February 22, 2026 with a 20 photo carousel that featured PDA shots, Disney moments, and mirror selfies, Stratton opened up about the decision during an interview with Adrian Hernandez on February 26.

When asked if she had any concerns about going public, Stratton made her stance clear.

“No. I’m someone who, when I really love somebody, I want to show them off. So this was that kind of situation. Of course, there’s always going to be backlash, hate comments, good comments — I’m not scared of that. I get hate all the time. That’s nothing new to me.”

Stratton did not frame the post as a calculated move. Instead, she described it as a natural expression of how she feels. She also made it clear that she believes they are a strong match.

“And I think we’re such a cute couple. I feel like we really match each other. I think we could be relationship goals. So a 20-photo dump felt like the perfect way to do it.”

One photo that drew particular attention showed the couple posing in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Disney, a location many fans view as symbolic. Stratton confirmed the moment had deeper meaning.

“It really does. And it was with my family, too. So it was a whole family thing.”

She also addressed the viral tattoo moment, where Elnahas had her eye tattooed on him. Stratton said she supported the idea from the start.

“I actually showed him the idea. He loves tattoos — he’s all tatted up — so he was all for it. He was like, ‘Heck yeah, I’m going to get your eye tattooed on me.’ And let me tell you, if he’s not getting my eye tattooed on him, I don’t want it. I don’t want it. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Between the public reveal, the family trip, and the tattoo, Stratton made it clear this was not a quiet announcement. It was a declaration.