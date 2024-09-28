It has been “Tiffy-Time” in the women’s landscape in NXT and WWE for much of 2024.

What does the 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank think of sharing that spotlight with multiple recent high-profile additions to the women’s scene in WWE?

Tiffany Stratton spoke with The Daily Star for an interview this week, during which she spoke about being excited about the recent signing of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.

“I definitely think that once I lock up with Stephanie [Vaquer] or Giulia, I feel like it’s just more people to have amazing matches with,” she said. “I’m super excited for them.”

Stratton continued, “I’m super excited for the women’s division and for them to eventually come up and have matches with some of the best women’s wrestlers in the world. I think it’s just something that we can all relish in.”

