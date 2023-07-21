NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently appeared on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on Charlotte Flair and why she thinks the Queen is one of the best female wrestlers in the world.

If anybody wants to step up, go right ahead. There are some women on the main roster, you know, I want to wrestle the best woman in the world. I think Charlotte Flair is on that level. She’s the best to ever do it, in my opinion, and I feel like in a lot of other people’s opinions. I would love to have a match with her. I think we’d have great in-ring chemistry. I think it would be a banger match and a must-see.

Stratton has held the NXT Women’s Championship for 54 days, and has successfully defended it once against Thea Hail. Back in June she did a separate interview about coming up with her prettiest moonsault ever finish. You can check that out here.

