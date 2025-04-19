On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton commented on a recent pre-taped segment that many fans and pundits felt ended with Flair “burying” Stratton. Stratton agrees with that assessment.

In a segment on this week’s show, Stratton revealed that she felt “bullied” and “taken advantage of” by the veteran Flair. She said,

“I feel like over the last couple of weeks, I felt bullied. I felt taken advantage of during that split screen interview. I had a moment of insane discouragement. I almost felt like I’m not cut out for this, I’m not made for this. It was a moment of panic for me, but I used that feeling and I turned it into motivation. And I went back to the drawing board and I did my research and I mace sure that me and Charlotte face to face again, I was gonna come prepared. I felt my moment, and I came at her with a kill-shot. I played Charlotte Flair at her own game, and I gave her a taste of her own medicine. She doesn’t have to like me, she doesn’t have to love me. But she doesn’t have to respect me.”

In the closing segment of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was set to address the crowd — but before he could speak, John Cena interrupted.

Cena confirmed that WrestleMania 41 would be his final appearance on the grand stage. He declared that he has nothing left to prove and no reason to return. Wrestling retirements, he said, are often empty because most wrestlers are “pathetic losers who come crawling back.”

Cena recounted their conversation at WrestleMania XL, right after Rhodes captured the Undisputed Title. He said, “Every day, that title gets heavier. And on Sunday, it becomes too heavy to carry.” He claimed that Rhodes is too concerned with the opinions of the crowd — and that weakness will cost him everything.

Cena also revealed that after his Elimination Chamber: Toronto victory, he believed Rhodes would be unbeatable at WrestleMania. That changed, however, the moment Rhodes rejected The Rock’s offer. In Cena’s eyes, that decision proved that Rhodes could be beaten — and he intends to be the one to do it. He said,

“Sunday, in order to beat me, you’re going to have to make a choice. Do you do what they want you to do, or do you do what it takes to win? You’re tough, strong, and driven — but you’re also scared, insecure, and naive. You wear that suit and that tattoo because you want to be somebody. On Sunday, you won’t need either — because I will make you somebody.”

Rhodes eventually snapped, hitting Cena with the Cross Rhodes as the show came to an end.

And finally, Fortnite has officially added Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker to its roster of playable characters.

Players can now suit up as these iconic WWE superstars, unlock themed items, and perform exclusive emotes tailored to each character.

The full bundle is available for 2,800 V-Bucks.