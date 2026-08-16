Tiffany Stratton and streamer N3on were targeted in a swatting incident during a livestream on Saturday, August 15.

The WWE star recently began livestreaming and joined N3on for a collaborative stream over the weekend. During the broadcast, the two were in a wrestling ring, with Stratton showing N3on several different moves, when they learned that police had been contacted as part of an apparent swatting attempt.

N3on explained that he has been targeted by swatting incidents numerous times in the past and said police were aware that the latest report was false, preventing the situation from escalating.

Stratton was initially unfamiliar with what swatting meant and appeared shocked after N3on explained the practice to her.

Elsewhere during the livestream, Stratton discussed how much longer she expects to continue wrestling, saying she can see herself remaining in the ring for at least another decade.

“At least another 10 years, till I’m like 35, and then we’ll see. My body is pretty good right now. Usually it’s like how your body feels, you know, taking all those bumps.”

Stratton also revealed that Tiffany is not her real first name and explained that she selected it as part of her WWE ring name.

“No, we all have wrestling names,” she told him before revealing the inspiration behind the name. “My mom’s name is Tiffany.”

Tiffany Stratton and n3on get swatted on stream??? pic.twitter.com/vaKz77Nc1T — malachi (@malthechamp) August 15, 2026

Tiffany Stratton gives a new update on Twitch saying she plans to still wrestle for another 10 years to 35 but it depends on her body. pic.twitter.com/RGG8Kn9PJ5 — malachi (@malthechamp) August 16, 2026