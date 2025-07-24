Tiffany Stratton has some ideas for the direction of her overall presentation in WWE.

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 on the ‘Superstar Crossover’ program, the WWE Women’s Champion was asked about some pop songs she could use as her WWE theme song that would fit her character.

“Honestly, I feel like something by Britney Spears would be a really cool idea,” she said. “I feel like she has so many good songs that could be entrance music or a theme for a TV show.”

Stratton then gave a specific example, before adding that a Lady Gaga tune would fit her well, too.

“Maybe ‘Piece of Me’ by Britney Spears,” she added. “I think that would be super iconic. Or something by Lady Gaga. She has some really cool amping up music. So, probably one of those two.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)