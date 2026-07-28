Tiffany Stratton has her sights set on making history at WWE SummerSlam.

With Rhea Ripley sidelined by a knee injury suffered at WWE Clash In Italy, WWE announced that an Interim WWE Women’s Championship will be crowned in a multi-woman ladder match at SummerSlam. Among the competitors is WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, who will have the opportunity to compete for the title in her home state of Minnesota.

Speaking with ESPN’s SportsCenter (see video below), Stratton reflected on what the opportunity means to her, saying the chance to leave SummerSlam as a double champion in front of her hometown fans would be a dream scenario.

“Oh my goodness,” she began. “It means it could be possibly be Tiffy two titles. I’m going to be getting that on all of my t-shirts. We’re going to be selling that at WWE Shop, but the title itself, I had a year long reign with that title. So that title means so much to me and to be able to hold that title and this title at the same time would just be so iconic, and I’m also from Minnesota.”

Stratton went on to explain why competing at one of WWE’s biggest premium live events in her home state makes the moment even more meaningful, noting that she has only wrestled in Minnesota once during her five-year WWE career.

“So how amazing would that be to become Tiffy Two titles in my hometown,” she continued. “I think that needs to happen. It’s really cool this time, because SummerSlam is one of the big four PLEs that we have. It’s really cool to have this in Minnesota and have the US title for it, and possibly being able to become Tiffy Two Titles in my hometown, in front of all my friends and family. I’m super excited to kind of have my first big match in Minnesota. I’ve actually only wrestled one time in my five year career there. I’m super excited, it’s just all going to be so surreal.”

Stratton will look to add the Interim WWE Women’s Championship to her current Women’s United States Championship when she competes in the SummerSlam ladder match, with the winner set to hold the interim title until Ripley is cleared to return.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE SummerSlam Results.