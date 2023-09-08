Tiffany Stratton has found success in NXT, but now she’s hoping to find that same success on the main roster of WWE.

The current reigning NXT Women’s Champion spoke on this topic during an interview on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast. Stratton recently appeared at WWE Payback and Raw, and tells Booker that giving her that little taste makes her want to join the main roster as soon as possible.

I have gotten a little taste of what it’s like to be on Raw. I really would love to be called up as soon as possible, but I do know that I have some stuff to work on. I feel, at the latest, I would want to be in NXT, around WrestleMania time I feel is my calling. We shall see. Whenever the time is right. I believe timing is right and everything happens for a reason. Whenever it happens is when it’s meant to happen.

Stratton will be defending her NXT Women’s Title against Becky Lynch at this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA. You can read about how that match came together by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)