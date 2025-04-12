During a recent appearance on the “Rewind Recap Relive” podcast, Ken Anderson commented on the comparisons between him and LA Knight and whether he appreciates it. He said,

“I get it. I appreciate it, like, I don’t think that anybody is copying anybody. That’s his genuine persona. Yeah, he may have taken inspiration from different people, as we all do. There really is nothing in wrestling that’s new. It’s all sort of borrowed and tweaked, right? But I think he’s great. I actually got a chance to work with him at NWA for a little while. I wish him nothing but the best.”

During a recent appearance on the “OneFall” podcast, Tiffany Stratton revealed that she’s planning to steal the show with Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 41. The two will be facing off on Night One of the event. She said,

“Yeah, obviously, there’s so many amazing matches. We have so many top stars that I feel like you can throw up a quarter and if it lands on heads or tails, you would believe whoever were to walk out winner of any of these matches. So, my plan is to go in and steal the show. I want people to remember the match, and I want my match to go down in history as one of the best women’s matches. Yeah, just ultimately steal the show like Charlotte did with Rhea [Ripley] two years ago. But yeah, there’s so many amazing matches, and I really want to stand out at this WrestleMania.’”

Scott Steiner addressed a rumor that he was once considered to win the 1993 WWE Royal Rumble, a claim made by Bruce Prichard.

While Steiner acknowledged hearing Prichard mention it, he said he couldn’t confirm it himself. However, he did recall rejecting a creative pitch for him to wrestle his brother, Rick Steiner, in the Rumble to emphasize the “every man for himself” concept.

Steiner said, “I mean, I have heard that, especially with Bruce Prichard had said something like that on his podcast that I think about making me a world champion, but there was a thing where, in the Royal Rumble, they wanted us to go which against each other. At the time, one of the reasons why I got into wrestling was to wrestle with my brother, prove that we’re the best brothers, and wrestle the best tag teams in the world. So, I had no interest whatsoever to be a World Champion. The timing wasn’t right.”