The WWE Netflix Championship.

It has a nice ring to it.

Tiffany Stratton thinks it’s the right Tiffy-Time for WWE to pull the trigger on such a concept.

During an interview with the folks from The Gorilla Position, the 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank winner spoke about WWE possibly introducing a secondary championship to the women’s division on the WWE main roster.

“I think it would be a great idea because I know NXT has one, actually, and they have so many women down in NXT, and we have so many women on the main roster right now, so I think it would be a great idea to introduce a mid-card title,” Stratton said. “And I think a Netflix Championship, I think that’d be amazing.”

Stratton added, “What a great idea.”