Fallon Henley has a new employee.

For a day.

On this week’s annual New Year’s Evil special edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., Fallon Henley defeated former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in a stipulation match.

Per the stipulation, Stratton must now serve as Henley’s personal “Ranch Hand for a Day.”

After Henley picked up the win over Stratton, the former NXT Women’s Champion was forced to follow Henley to the back, as she will now get ready to start her day as Henley’s personal Ranch Hand.