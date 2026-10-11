Tiffany Stratton made history at WWE Money in the Bank 2026 on Saturday night, but a claim she made following her victory caught the attention of a former briefcase holder.

Stratton emerged victorious in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, outlasting Roxanne Perez, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Lash Legend and Jacy Jayne to capture the briefcase for the second time in her WWE career.

The match featured several memorable spots, including Ruca delivering a Sol Snatcher off a ladder to Perez, along with a number of dangerous bumps involving Vice and Jayne.

During the post-show, Stratton celebrated her victory by declaring herself the first woman in WWE history to win the Money in the Bank ladder match twice.

However, that distinction actually belongs to Carmella, who previously accomplished the feat.

Carmella took to X to respond to Stratton’s comments, joking that the two-time winner may have hit her head a little too hard during the ladder match.

Despite poking fun at Stratton’s mistake, Carmella also congratulated her on the victory.

Stratton’s win gives her another guaranteed championship opportunity, with the ability to cash in her Money in the Bank contract at a time of her choosing.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.