Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton made a surprise appearance at Saturday night’s NXT Deadline 2024 pay-per-view event, teasing a potential cash in of her Money in the Bank briefcase.

During a backstage segment with Ava, Stratton said she’d be paying very close attention to the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

BREAKING: #NewYearsEvil will be taking place on January 7, 2025 LIVE in Los Angeles, CA and Ms. #MITB @tiffstrattonwwe looks like she’ll be keeping a close eye on things. 👀 #WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/rJHj3a9w29 — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024

As many of you know by now, Stratton can cash in her briefcase on any women’s championship.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil will be taking place on January 7 in Los Angeles, CA. The announcement was made during Saturday night’s NXT Deadline pay-per-view event.

As of this writing, there’s no word on which venue the event will be taking place at.

And finally, WWE has announced several things for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

We’ll see an appearance from Oba Femi, Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans, and more taking place.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne)

* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

* Oba Femi appears.

