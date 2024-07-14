Ms. Tiffy In The Bank almost made some noise at the WWE Mexico City Supershow this weekend.

At the WWE Supershow live event in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday, July 13, the 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank, Tiffany Stratton, teased cashing in her briefcase for an impromptu WWE Women’s Championship challenge.

Following WWE Women’s Champion Bayley’s victory over Bianca Belair at the 7/13 non-televised live event in Mexico City, Stratton ran down to the ring with her Money In The Bank briefcase in-hand.

She attempted to rush the referee for the cash-in opportunity, however “The EST of WWE” would end up recovering from her loss to Bayley, and upon getting back in the ring, she and Stratton ended up getting into it, leading to Stratton running off without officially cashing in her guaranteed title shot.

