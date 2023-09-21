While speaking with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Tiffany Stratton commented on the potential addition of Jade Cargill to the WWE roster.

The former AEW TBS Champion reportedly headed to WWE after finishing up with All Elite Wrestling last week. She is in Orlando, FL to train at the Performance Center.

Stratton, who is currently feuding with Becky Lynch over the NXT Women’s Title, said she would be happy to welcome her into the mix.