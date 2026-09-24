Tiffany Stratton is planning to redeem herself after a recent attempt to add a new dive to her arsenal went wrong.

During a livestreamed training session, Stratton attempted to go over the top rope but struck her head on the apron and came down awkwardly on her neck. Fortunately, she escaped the incident without a serious injury.

Speaking to Battle on Battleground, Stratton explained that the goal of the stream was to document the process of learning how to perform a dive over the top rope.

“My idea for that stream was to learn how to do the dive over the top of the rope. Hit the ropes and dive over. You see all the women who go through the ropes, and I also go through the ropes. I’ve always wanted to be able to go over the ropes. I was going to do the stream where I was working my way up.”

Stratton acknowledged that things did not go according to plan, but noted that mistakes and rough landings are simply part of training in professional wrestling.

“Unfortunately, we had a little mishap. That happens. Wrestling is not always pretty. You have to crash and burn. I crash and burn all the time. I’m not perfect.”

Despite the mishap, Stratton said she hasn’t abandoned the idea and plans to attempt the dive again during a future stream.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get to work my way up to doing it over the ropes, but I will be redeeming myself here soon. Stay tuned for that stream. Giving fans a little inside scoop as to what a training session looks like. It doesn’t always go as planned,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stratton was asked about potentially doing more music after working with Lil Yachty. While she isn’t necessarily looking to pursue music, Stratton said she would be open to rapping after Yachty offered to help her make a song.

“I wouldn’t say music, maybe rap. Yachty just offered to help me make a song for the stream. I wasn’t going to say no. It’s Lil Yachty. He even offered to write it for me. That was all on the fly. It was not pre-recorded. It was all live and he came up with all that verbiage all on the fly. Truly, an artist. Lil Yachty is the GOAT.”

Stratton also praised Yachty’s genuine interest in professional wrestling, noting that he regularly watches WWE programming and has committed himself to training.

“Yachty is one of those celebrities that the wrestling fans accept, and I think they accept him because he truly was a fan. He loves this shit. He grew up watching this and is such a big fan. He watches Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. He’s doing so well and he trains every single day. He is 100% all into wrestling.”