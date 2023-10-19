Tiffany Stratton looks back on the biggest match of her career thus far.

The rising WWE star battled Becky at the NXT No Mercy premium live event in an Extreme Rules matchup, an epic battle that ended with The Man retaining the title. Stratton spoke about the hardcore bout during a recent interview with Digital Spy. The first thing she gets asked is about the spot involving a bunch of Barbie dolls.

That was definitely Becky’s idea. Becky has amazing ideas, but she thought it would be so cool and so wacky to just have that visual. Everyone thinks [the bag] would have like thumbtacks or something like that, and then [she] pours it out and it’s Barbies and Barbie heads and we squash the Barbies and stuff. So that was definitely her idea.

Stratton later confirms that she has not see the new Barbie movie, which has been breaking box office records across the globe.

I just been so busy and I’m not really much of a movie person. It’s kind of hard for me to just sit down and watch one thing.

