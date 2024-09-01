Tiffany Stratton is the 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank, and she did so within three years of the day she signed her WWE contract.

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion took to X on Sunday to comment on her three-year anniversary as a WWE Superstar.

“Three years ago I signed my WWE contract,” she wrote. “I had no experience in the business and just became a sponge to all the advice, training and mentors I could.”

Stratton added, “And three years later I’m already better than all your faves…hahaha…see you Friday stupid heads.”