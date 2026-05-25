In the unforgiving world of professional wrestling, the journey to the top can be filled with unexpected twists and turns. Tiffany Stratton, a promising talent with aspirations to make her mark in WWE, recently shared how her path to the squared circle didn’t come without significant setbacks. While appearing on Brandi Rhodes’ Shot of Brandi podcast, Stratton disclosed that she faced a roadblock during her first WWE tryout-one that threw her plans into chaos after she had already made the substantial decision to leave college behind in pursuit of her wrestling dreams.

Stratton’s revelation sheds light on the dedication and risks many aspiring wrestlers are willing to take in order to chase their dreams. Dropping out of college is no small feat, but for Stratton, it was a necessary step toward what she believed could be her future in wrestling. However, just as she thought she was on the path to WWE glory, her initial tryout was halted unexpectedly.

“It was tough, you know, making that jump. Leaving college was a big deal for me,” Stratton expressed during the interview. “I thought I was making the right decision, but then it all came crashing down when my first tryout didn’t go as planned.”

Such hurdles are not uncommon in the wrestling industry, where many talents invest their time and energy only to find that the booking doesn’t always go their way. For Stratton, this setback was particularly disheartening as it came at a time when she was trying to establish herself in the wrestling world.

Despite the initial disappointment, this experience left a mark on Stratton, fueling her determination to succeed. In the world of wrestling, setbacks can be part of an angle that eventually makes a performer stronger-if they choose to embrace the struggle and learn from it. Stratton understands this all too well as she continues to navigate her career.

Now, eventually making her way to WWE television, Stratton reflects on how these early obstacles shaped her character both inside and outside the ring. She has turned what could have been a letdown into an opportunity for personal growth, developing a resilience that will serve her well in the cutthroat environment of professional wrestling.