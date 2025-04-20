In an intense and highly physical matchup at the latest WWE premium live event, Tiffany Stratton successfully retained her Women’s Championship in a headline bout against Charlotte Flair. While fans praised the hard-fought contest, many expressed concern on social media over what appeared to be a chipped front tooth on Stratton during the broadcast.

However, Stratton addressed the speculation directly on Instagram earlier today, reassuring fans that her teeth remain perfectly intact. “I have all my teeth guys,” she wrote, accompanied by a smiling selfie.

It remains unclear what caused the illusion of a dental injury. The likely culprits are either smeared makeup or blood from a busted lip sustained during the match. Regardless, Stratton’s dental health was not affected.

For those who may have missed it, Stratton also appeared in a post-show interview where her smile appeared completely unaffected, further confirming there was no injury.