WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has retained her title, but now she must defend against Becky Lynch.

Tonight’s NXT show opened up with Stratton retaining the NXT Women’s Title over Kiana James. The match, which barely went 5 minutes, ended after Stratton went to grab James’ loaded bag. James kicked Stratton away, then knocked the bag away, and hit Stratton with the 401K finisher for a close 2 count. Stratton then clawed at James’ eyes, hit the rolling senton, and the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the pin to retain.

After the match, Stratton posed in the middle of the ring until Lynch interrupted from the big screen. Lynch said everyone keeps asking her what’s next for The Man. She commented on how the one title she hasn’t won is on Stratton’s shoulder, so like Stratton recently came to RAW, it’s time for The Man to come back around to NXT. Fans popped as Lynch then revealed that she will challenge Stratton for the title in next Tuesday’s NXT main event.

Stratton first mentioned Lynch on the NXT Battleground show on August 22, incorrectly referring to her as a former NXT Women’s Champion when talking about how she’s better than everyone else. Lynch responded with a quick tweet and teased a showdown with Stratton for the title. Stratton was then shown in the front row at the August 28 RAW, for Ripley’s in-ring promo, and then again before Lynch’s Falls Count Anywhere main event win over Zoey Stark. Stratton was in the front row again at WWE Payback this past Saturday as Lynch ended her rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus inside of a Steel Cage. Stratton later interrupted Lynch’s backstage interview. Stratton congratulated Lynch on the win, and apologized for incorrectly saying she was a former NXT champion. Lynch insulted Stratton and said maybe she should focus on tonight’s title match, and then maybe The Man will see her around.

Tonight’s win over James was Stratton’s third televised title defense since defeating Lyra Valkyria for the vacant title at Battleground on May 28. She retained over Thea Hail at Gold Rush Day Two on June 27, then over Hail again, but in a Submission Match, at The Great American Bash on July 30. Next week’s main event will be Lynch’s first NXT match since she and current WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley fought to a draw on the November, 20, 2019 NXT. Before that, Lynch’s last NXT match was a Fatal 4 Way at the August 22, 2015 tapings with winner Emma, Charlotte Flair, and Dana Brooke.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title match opener at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

Tiffany Stratton se va a quedar como la 'chica Barbie' para siempre. Y no le queda nada mal, no. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sPAG7gt2FW — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 6, 2023

Not wasting any time! The #WWENXT Women's Championship is on the line RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/n0CbJp8b2i — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 6, 2023

Business just picked up BIG TIME 😱@BeckyLynchWWE challenged @tiffstrattonwwe to an #WWENXT Women’s Championship Match for NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/LCdZsPEZjC — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2023

It is official!@tiffstrattonwwe will defend her #WWENXT Women's Championship against @BeckyLynchWWE NEXT WEEK in our Main Event! pic.twitter.com/y8bixJGE6r — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 6, 2023

