Tiffany Stratton has her sights set on a high-profile showdown in WWE.

After making a surprise return at WrestleMania 42 to team with Brie Bella, Paige quickly became one of the most talked-about names coming out of the event.

And now, Stratton is hoping to be part of her next chapter.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast (see video below), the former NXT Women’s Champion reacted to the massive night for the women’s division, while also revealing her own interest in stepping into the ring with the returning star.

“I am so happy for all the women,” Stratton said. “I feel like we’ve come such a long way. We had Liv and Raquel, we had Rhea and Jade, we had the tag match, Paige came back.”

She didn’t get to compete at WrestleMania herself, but she was clearly watching closely.

Stratton went on to praise Paige’s return moment, calling it one of the standout highlights of the show.

“What an amazing pop,” she continued. “What an amazing moment. That was so cool to watch and then she killed it in the ring. I’m just so happy for everybody. I hope to get in the ring with Paige too.”

One thing is clear. Tiffany Stratton isn’t just celebrating the moment. She wants to be part of what comes next.