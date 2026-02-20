Tiffany Stratton is preparing for a big contest outside of the world of WWE.

It’s about to be Tiffy-Time in the world of bodybuilding.

The former WWE Women’s Champion released a video via TikTok where she revealed she will be competing in a bodybuilding contest in nine weeks time.

“I am currently nine weeks out from my second bodybuilding show ever,” Stratton stated (see video below). “I’m going to step on stage again and just kind of see where things are at.”

Stratton continued, “I remember I fell in love with bodybuilding, and then I got signed to WWE so I couldn’t really do both at the same time, but I feel like now I’m in a position where I feel like I can balance it now.”

Watch the TikTok video where Tiffany Stratton makes the announcement and shows off some of her routine and past bodybuilding photos via the media player embedded below.