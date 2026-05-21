Before becoming one of WWE’s top stars, Tiffany Stratton nearly debuted under a completely different ring name.

During a recent Twitch stream, Tiffany Stratton revealed that WWE considered naming her “Veronica Swanson” before ultimately settling on the name fans know today. Stratton admitted she couldn’t really picture herself using the alternate identity and is ultimately happy with the decision WWE made.

“So, it was between Tiffany Stratton or Veronica Swanson. Do you guys think I look like a Veronica? Veronica Swanson.”

She also shared another idea she once had for herself creatively, explaining that she wanted to use the name “Darby” so she could potentially be called the “Darby Doll.” However, she doubted WWE would have approved it.

“But the name I would like, I actually thought about this a long time ago and I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I put it down?’. I thought about doing the name Darby, so I could be called the Darby Doll, but I don’t think they would have gone for that. I’m really happy (with Tiffany Stratton). It’s my mom’s name, I like the name Tiffany a lot.”

That wasn’t the only interesting story Stratton shared during the stream.

The WWE star also opened up about a scary in-ring moment from a SmackDown match several months ago, revealing that she briefly blacked out after landing awkwardly during a moonsault to the floor.

“So there was a bump that I actually, I did to myself, it wasn’t from someone else. It was a backflip, it was a moonsault off the top to the floor. It was in my match on SmackDown a couple of months ago. I don’t remember who it was against but I did a moonsault and I was flipping way too fast and my head whipped, my head hit the ground really hard and I blacked out for a second. I didn’t know where I was.”

Yikes.

Elsewhere in the stream, Stratton was also asked about a potential dream match scenario and named Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY as the two stars she would want to face in a triple threat match.