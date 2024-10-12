While Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax have been teasing tension on WWE television in recent weeks, the two are super close behind-the-scenes in WWE.

During a recent appearance on KFAN Minneapolis, Miss Money in the Bank revealed that she and Nia are very close friends in real-life. She said,

“Nia Jax, hands down. That girl is my entire world when I’m on the road. She is so funny. She is so just fun to be around. She has amazing energy.”

Stratton continued, “She’s always down to make a TikTok, to take a picture; she takes all my pictures for me. She’s amazing. I love her and she’s doing amazing. She’s actually hilarious; she’s so fun.”

Stratton and Jax often post videos on social media of themselves traveling together to WWE live events.