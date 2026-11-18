Tiffany Stratton knows exactly what kind of character suits her best in WWE.

Following her recent heel turn at WWE Crown Jewel 2026, where she betrayed Chelsea Green and cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to capture the WWE Women’s Championship, Stratton has opened up about why portraying a villain comes so naturally to her.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca, Stratton discussed her quick adjustment to professional wrestling and how she developed her on-screen personality.

“I was just around pro wrestling 24/7, and I’m a hands-on learner,” Stratton said. “I can watch people do things and kind of do it myself, especially when it came to in-ring stuff. All that stuff came quickly to me. I didn’t want to go out there and play a character. I know I can be quite the b*tch.”

Stratton, who has spent much of her WWE career working as a heel, explained that embracing that side of her personality has helped make her character feel more authentic.

“I always knew I’m better as a heel. I’m definitely a heel. I know how to be a b*tch and cuss people out. I was the girl who always talked bad to her dad growing up. I leaned into that I really tried to find a way to make it authentic. I naturally found ways to be my b*tchy self, and it’s worked.”

The reigning WWE Women’s Champion has already started showing off that attitude since returning to her villainous ways.

During last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Stratton took another shot at Chelsea Green, telling her former ally that she would be spending her time in catering moving forward.