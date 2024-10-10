During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton commented on being called up to the main roster and how nervous she was beforehand.

Additionally, Stratton commented on making adjustments due to the pressure of being featured in front of more fans.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On moving to the main roster: “Immediately when I got called up, I was so nervous. I didn’t know any of the girls in the locker room. I was never in front of big audiences. I was always in front of the same 5200 people at NXT. So, definitely, the bigger audiences, the different states, the different crowds every week, it definitely kind of threw me off for a second.”

On making adjustments: “I had to be like, ‘Okay. You have to adjust to this. It’s more pressure.’ But as I go, I’ve been getting so much more comfortable. My confidence is there now. I don’t second guess myself anymore. I just go out and be Tiffany Stratton.”