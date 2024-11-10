WWE has come a long way since the days of “#GiveDivasAChance.”

In some ways, some feel they haven’t come far enough.

During a recent Jazzy’s World interview, 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton shared her belief that women sometimes get overlooked in WWE.

“I definitely feel like being a female WWE superstar, a lot of times you get overlooked,” Stratton said. “A lot of times the men are kind of the main focal point and you know, a lot of times it can be hard for the women to get time for their matches.”

Stratton continued, “So, I would definitely say, you know, match time and just TV time is a little hard to get as a female superstar, because a lot of times you get overlooked.”