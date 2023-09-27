While speaking with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Tiffany Stratton talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, she named her Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling, which would the Four Horsewomen — Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Mercedes Mone.

“I believe the Four Horsewomen would be, you know, the Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling. I’ve definitely said this before, but I’ll say it again, Charlotte Flair [her dream opponent]. She’s part of the reason why I got into wrestling,” said Stratton. “She was the first women’s wrestler that I saw on my TV screen, and when I saw her, I was immediately just taken back of someone who was so beautiful, was so strong, could do all the flips and the gymnastics, and I thought it was so cool. So I think Charlotte Flair is definitely a huge dream match for me.”

