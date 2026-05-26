Tiffany Stratton recently shared a harrowing experience that could have changed the course of her match, all thanks to a wardrobe mishap. While chatting with her fans on Twitch, the third-generation superstar opened up about the stressful moments she faced just before stepping through the curtain.
Stratton explained that as she was warming up during a commercial break, she encountered a dangerous situation in Gorilla Position, the backstage area where wrestlers prepare right before they make their entrance. It was a heart-stopping moment, and any wrestling fan knows how crucial those last few minutes can be in maintaining a character’s momentum and overall presentation.
“Right before I went out, something happened with my gear,” Stratton recounted. “I was just about to hit my entrance, and suddenly I realized that my outfit was not sitting right. It’s like, your whole look is part of your gimmick. If that goes awry, it can throw you off your game completely. Not just personally, but for the entire ambiance of the match.
“So I screamed, ‘My strap just broke!’ And I almost had to wrestle in my merch shirt. We ended up tying it up—it was the butterfly top, white gear with the blue and the pink.”
“So yeah, that was really scary. Everyone was panicking in gorilla—it was probably the worst day of my life.”