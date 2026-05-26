Tiffany Stratton recently shared a harrowing experience that could have changed the course of her match, all thanks to a wardrobe mishap. While chatting with her fans on Twitch, the third-generation superstar opened up about the stressful moments she faced just before stepping through the curtain.

Stratton explained that as she was warming up during a commercial break, she encountered a dangerous situation in Gorilla Position, the backstage area where wrestlers prepare right before they make their entrance. It was a heart-stopping moment, and any wrestling fan knows how crucial those last few minutes can be in maintaining a character’s momentum and overall presentation.