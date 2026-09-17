Tiffany Stratton had a scary moment while training at the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday.

Stratton was streaming her workout live on Twitch when she attempted a flip from the ropes to the outside of the ring. The move went wrong, as Stratton failed to complete the rotation and appeared to strike her head on the ring apron before falling to the floor (see video below).

Stratton immediately grabbed at her neck following the landing, prompting concern from the person filming the training session.

Fortunately, Stratton quickly indicated that she was okay despite admitting the accident had scared her.

“I’m good,” Stratton said. “Oh my gosh. I’m okay. That was scary. I’m okay, I hit my head but we’re good.”

There is no word on whether Stratton suffered any injury as a result of the incident.