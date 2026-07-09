Tiffany Stratton may not be done with one of the original ideas behind her WWE character.

Before becoming one of WWE’s top stars, Stratton’s NXT persona revolved around being “Daddy’s Little Rich Girl.”

While the concept was introduced early in her run, it was ultimately dropped before it could fully develop.

Speaking with Maxx Fuller of KFAN (see video below), the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion revealed that she could revisit the concept now that she’s on the SmackDown roster.

“Honestly, I may re-pitch the daddy’s little rich girl stuff,” Stratton said. “I think the reason why HBK didn’t wanna go with it, I think, was because they just didn’t have a daddy for me.”

She seems to think the time and place is right to do it where she is at at this point in her career as the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion on SmackDown.

“There was never a payoff,” she added. “So, maybe I can have a daddy now on SmackDown, and they can do a payoff.”