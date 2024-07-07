Senor Money In The Bank had a purple briefcase with a special name.

It looks like Tiffany Stratton will follow suit.

Following her victory at WWE Money In The Bank 2024 on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Tiffany Stratton appeared on the official post-show and teased giving her Ms. Money In The Bank briefcase a “little makeover.”

After delivering as promised and coming out as Tiffy In The Bank on July 6, the rising women’s WWE Superstar spoke about her plans to give her briefcase a special look.

“Well, first of all, we’re going to need to give [the briefcase] a little makeover,” she said. “Maybe dye it pink, maybe bedazzle it.”

Stratton continued, “But that is first on the list, and that’s all I’m gonna tell you guys right now.”

Stratton, who in addition to winning Women’s Money In The Bank, verbally mixed it up with Trish Stratus in a behind-the-scenes segment on the PLE, was then asked for her gameplan as the 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank, or Tiffy In The Bank, as she puts it.

“A good magician never reveals her secrets,” she said. “But my main focus right now is bedazzling this beautiful thing over here, dying her pink, adding an extra strap. I’m gonna carry her around like a little purse, and maybe snuggle her at night. I don’t know, we’ll see. But yeah, that’s my main focus right now.”

