Tiffy-Time is coming to WrestleMania 41 this week, and she’s bringing some special ring gear to wear with her to “Sin City.”

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently joined the OneFall podcast by the Toronto Sun, where she shared a bit of insight into her WrestleMania 41 plans—specifically, what she’ll be wearing when she hits the grand stage.

Stratton revealed that while she’s made a decision on her gear for the big event, she’s taking no chances and is having two separate outfits created.

“I have settled on something,” she confirmed. “I’m actually getting two options made just in case, but I will say that there will be pink in it. So that’s all I can give you guys.”

Stratton is set to put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, which will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas across two nights—Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

You can catch her full appearance on the OneFall podcast via the video below.