Tiffany Stratton believes Paul Heyman could be the ideal addition if she ever revisits one of her old WWE NXT characters.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast (full interview below), the WWE Women’s United States Champion floated the idea of bringing back her “Daddy’s Little Rich Girl” persona from NXT. That topic came up again while she was a guest on the Battleground Podcast, where Stratton was asked who could potentially fill the “Daddy” role if the character returned.

Stratton pointed to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, praising his track record of elevating talent and saying she believes he could help take her career to another level.

“I have seen what Paul Heyman has done for people,” she said. “I definitely feel like he would be a wise man to have in my corner. So, I think Paul Heyman. I think Paul Heyman could take me to that next level, and obviously, he’s helped make so many talent. But yeah, I would say Paul Heyman.”

Stratton also noted that while she likes the concept, she wouldn’t necessarily bring the character back exactly as it was during her NXT run.

“I think he would be the perfect character to fill that ‘Daddy’ role and I mean, I wouldn’t say I’d have to call him my rich daddy,” she continued. “It could be that gimmick, but in a different way. It wouldn’t have to be I’m this spoiled, little, daddy’s little rich girl but, I definitely think Paul Heyman would fit that role perfectly.”

For now, Tiffany Stratton is gearing up for the interim women’s title ladder match at WWE SummerSlam, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.