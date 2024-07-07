Tiffany Stratton is your 2024 women’s Money In The Bank winner.
Tiffy Time defeated IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria, Chelsea Green, and Naomi at this evening’s Money In The Bank PLE in Canada. She now has the opportunity to cash-in for a title shot whenever she pleases.
