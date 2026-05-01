Tiffany Stratton and Shady Elnahas aren’t dialing things back when it comes to their relationship.

The couple continues to make headlines for their public displays of affection, and Elnahas has once again shown just how committed he is.

Taking to Instagram, he revealed that he recently got Stratton’s real name, Jessica, tattooed on his finger.

That wasn’t his first tribute, either.

Elnahas had previously gotten a tattoo of Stratton’s eyes on his arm, further highlighting how serious things have become between the two.

Message received loud and clear.

Along with showing off the new ink, Elnahas shared a heartfelt birthday message dedicated to the WWE star.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest and most generous woman I know,” Shady wrote on Instagram. “You light up every room you walk in. I am the luckiest guy to get to experience life with you.”

He continued, “Life’s just better by your side. I love you in this life and the next. Ps: you’re hot.”