Tiffany Stratton added an unexpected accomplishment to her resume on Wednesday night.

The WWE Superstar joined rapper Lil Yachty during his August 26 Twitch stream, where the two worked together to record a song live for viewers.

Stratton stepped into the booth and delivered several bars of her own, with the lyrics focusing on her looks, success and goals in WWE.

And, naturally, she found room for her signature catchphrase.

“Tiffy Time” was prominently worked into the track as Stratton tried her hand at adding rapper to her growing list of talents.