New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion has added new content to their lineup on the ROKU Channel, including two matches refereed by legendary referee, Tiger Hattori. Details can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, we celebrate Tiger Hattori’s legendary career and bring you the last two matches he ever refereed!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!