Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask are your new IWGP Junior tag team champions.
The duo, who wrestled as Flying Tiger Team, defeated Suzuki-Guin’s El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in the main event of this morning’s Road to Power Struggle event from the legendary Korakuen Hall. This now makes Eagles a double-champion for NJPW as he currently holds the IWGP Junior heavyweight title, which he will defend against Desperado at the November 6th Power Struggle pay per view.
'Family heart' and Tiger pride see new champions in Korakuen as Flying Tiger seize gold on Road to Power Strugglehttps://t.co/CNSI1qW2sT#njpw #njpst pic.twitter.com/nSuDNhfsZ2
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 26, 2021