Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask are your new IWGP Junior tag team champions.

The duo, who wrestled as Flying Tiger Team, defeated Suzuki-Guin’s El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in the main event of this morning’s Road to Power Struggle event from the legendary Korakuen Hall. This now makes Eagles a double-champion for NJPW as he currently holds the IWGP Junior heavyweight title, which he will defend against Desperado at the November 6th Power Struggle pay per view.